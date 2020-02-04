Former Miltonian John Knight, who knows I'm a fanatical fisherwoman, once sent me a booklet he wrote. It's simply titled, “Fishing Stories.”
John was born in the family home on College Street and graduated from Milton Union High School in 1954. After graduating from UW-Stevens Point, he taught biology in West Allis for 31 years. He moved to Arizona in 1992 and taught 15 more years. He and his second wife, Mary, currently live in Sun City West.
Growing up, John fished a lot with his father, but his mother was the one who introduced him to fishing. Their very first, and last, fishing expedition was to Lawton's Pond, a small body of water “on the border of Milton Junction, about 1.5 miles from our house.”
Mother and son shouldered their cane poles and marched up Plumb Street, then turned west onto High Street. “We carefully crossed John Paul Road,” John said, “descended down a steep hill, crossed the railroad tracks, and crawled through a barbed wire fence into the cow pasture where Lawton's Pond nestled.
“The pond was only a few feet deep with a mud bottom,” he added. “It looked like it couldn't support any fish life, but somehow a population of bullheads called it home.”
J.A. Paul owned the farmland the pond occupied. John surmised that “Lawton” was probably one of the farmers who worked the land for Mr. Paul.
John's mother taught him how to bait his hook, attach a bobber, and "cast out" as far as he could.
“I suffered several stab wounds while learning how to avoid the bullheads' barbs,” he remarked. “That made me wonder if fishing was as much fun as the older kids had told me.”
While fishing, his mother kept telling John to keep his eyes open for “the bull.” And she wasn't talking about a gigantic bullhead.
One day, while John was fishing "on his own," a burly, brazen, bulling bull approached him and several other fishermen.
“We all abandoned our fishing poles, ran, and crawled under the fence,” he reported. “When the bull and cows finally moved to a far corner of the pasture, we retrieved our fishing gear and headed home.”
John said their neighbors, the Soergels, had several sons who liked to fish. They eventually "graduated" from cane poles to rods and reels. When John and his father learned the boys were going to try out their new angling equipment, they drove to the pond and watched the Soergels from their parked car.
“When the boys hooked a fish, they put their rods over their shoulders and ran up the bank until they beached the fish. Then they reeled up their lines, removed the fish, and cast again,” John noted. “Dad and I both laughed hard at their behavior.”
Lawton's Pond eventually dried up.
“The remaining fish became fertilizer for the grass in the pasture, the steep road heading toward the railroad track was closed, and the bull was sent to the packing house,” John bemoaned. “Only the memories of happy, bullhead-fishing days remain.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
