As a business owner, you work hard to make your business successful. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into making a business successful. When you reach that level, it is such an extremely satisfying moment. That moment will come to life for seven of our chamber members during the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce “A Night with the Stars."
A sold-out crowd of 140 fellow business owners and colleagues will join in the celebration fun on Thursday, March 12, at Koshkonong Mounds County Club. The night is an elegant sit-down dinner that showcases seven award-winning categories. They include: Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Tourism Counts Award, Ambassador of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Beginning in August, community members and business leaders send in nominations of who they think are deserving of this award. A MACC committee meets, reviews the nomination forms, and votes on their choices for the annual event. Being blessed with a vibrant community, we receive numerous nominations. There are many deserving award winners, but unfortunately, we are only able to choose seven a year.
Once the award winners are chosen, MACC Ambassadors go on a journey throughout Milton and surprise the winners with flowers and a certificate. Many of them are caught off guard, and extremely surprised with the award. Many even say it’s humbling. One thing is for sure, they are very well-deserving.
This year’s event will mark the fifth year of this event. The night is one of the only events for MACC that is not a fundraiser. It is strictly spent celebrating and honoring the ones who are so gracious with their donations and time within our community.
This year’s award winners are:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Dave Warren
- Large Business of the Year: Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly
- Small Business of the Year: Kelly Whitney, Salon 1897
- Ambassador of the Year: Teresa Riesterer, Blackhawk Community Credit Union
- Volunteer of the Year: Jenny Revels, Revels Consulting LLC
- Tourism Counts Award: Inga Cushman, City of Milton
- Educator of the Year: Scott Randall, Milton High School
When you see these individuals, please thank them for their dedication to our community. We are truly blessed to have many STARS in Milton.
