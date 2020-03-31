Rock County, we are simply the best.
Amid some of the darkest days of our nation’s history there is a ray of light shining on Rock County.
The light is the US Census. The-every-ten-years-count of people living in America has been nearly overshadowed, like everything else, by the pandemic.
It’s hard to care how many people live in Beloit or Bayfield when you’re trying to avoid anyone coming within six feet of you.
Except in Rock County. A wide net of our best neighbors have pulled together in Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Beloit, Orfordville, and Footville to get the word out. The word that the census matters for all of us.
Organized by the US Census Bureau these local, “Complete Count Committees” have worked since last summer telling anyone who would listen how the census impacts our communities. Through messages on pizza boxes, at bingo games, and countless other ways the philosophies of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton are alive again. It takes all of us working for the good of each other to build a democracy.
The Census is about democracy. Our population dictates our number of Congressional representatives. Population is also the key to how billions in federal aid is carved up. More people means more funding. Fewer people means less funding.
It’s both that simple and that complex.
You should already have your Census form. This year you have three choices. You can answer it online at My2020Census.gov, by calling 1-844-330-2020 (In Spanish at 1-844-468-2020) or wait for a paper questionnaire to be sent to you.
Wisconsin is leading the nation in early responses with nearly 38%. Rock County is at 40%. Edgerton is at 45%, Milton 43%, Janesville is at 41%, and Beloit is 35%.
Rock County is setting an enviable pace for the rest of the state. The irony is that the Census reporting period doesn’t begin until early April and Rock County could end up as number one in the state.
By filling out the Census you are helping yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors. It will be the best ten minutes of your day. If you’ve lost the invitation you can do it without one.
To paraphrase Tina Turner, right now, even with all the challenges we are facing, Rock County is simply the best.
Dave Godek
City Clerk -Treasurer, Janesville
Randy Terronez
City Clerk -Treasurer Rock County Government,
Janesville
Ramona Flanigan
City Administrator, Edgerton
Sherri Waege
Clerk Treasurer, Orfordville
Anissa Welch Mayor, Milton
Shawna March
Clerk Treasurer, Footville
Lori Stottler
City Clerk-Treasurer, Beloit
