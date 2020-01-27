There is no student loan crisis. At least no more than there is an auto loan crisis or a home loan crisis. If you earn enough to cover your payments, there's no problem. A problem only arises if you don't have a job, or have one that doesn't pay enough.
College graduates all want jobs, but some jobs pay more than others. Getting a degree in a technical field like engineering, or health care pretty much guarantees you a job with a good salary. Art history or theater may be one's passion, but few jobs in those fields pay as much. Some degrees are essentially worthless, but the tuition is pretty much the same and people still have to pay off the loan. Some politicians want free college for everyone and to forgive student debt. See this for what it is: an empty campaign promise that has no chance of becoming reality. Personally, I don't want taxpayers on the hook for someone who spent 4 years in college, then can't get a job.
The root of the problem is not student loans, but the outrageously high cost of college. Back in 2010, banks basically got out of the student loan business and the federal government took over. Just like anything else the government touches, costs increased. Colleges charged more money just because the government provided it. In the last 10 years tuition has increased more than 3 times the rate of inflation. So where does the money go?
Last year UW President Ray Cross earned $525,000, but he wasn't the highest paid employee. He was beat out by economics professor Ananth Seshadri who received a $25,000 raise, for a salary of $536,000. UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank received a $72,000 raise, bringing her salary up to $582,000. This past December, the 18 member Board of Regents (16 of whom are governor appointees) approved another 2% raise for chancellors, bringing her salary up to $594,000. Where did money for the raise come from? One chancellor position was eliminated and the salary was divided between the rest. By far, the highest salaries were in the athletic department, where a head coach's base salary is $500,000, which can be increased by "supplemental wages," whatever that means. Football coach Paul Chryst was the highest paid UW employee last year, earning $3.4 million Next highest was basketball coach Greg Gard at $2 million. It doesn't appear that cutting costs is a top priority, at least not for upper management.
On his welcome page on the UW website, Ray Cross states that the University of Wisconsin System has one of the "richest traditions in American higher education." Apparently, he is correct.
Glen Wentzloff
Milton
