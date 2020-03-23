Please join me in voting for Mike Hoffman in the upcoming election for Milton School District Board of Education.
Mike is a life-long educator who is passionate about our kids and their opportunities to learn. Having spent his career in the Milton School District teaching in a variety of grade levels, he is uniquely equipped in his educational perspective. He will bring practical knowledge and ability to our School Board which will be crucial to meeting the challenges our District faces.
What impresses me about Mike is how much he cares about people. He is not willing to stand on the sidelines when there is a problem. He steps forward to bring innovative and workable solutions.
I know that Mike will serve our School Board with the same passion and excellence that has distinguished him throughout his life of service in and outside of Milton.
Nate Crandall
