Support for Mike Hoffman
It is with utmost confidence that I recommend Mike Hoffman for the school board in the School District of Milton. As a recently retired teacher in the district, Mike has first-hand experience in working with students, staff, parents and the community. His background in education makes him a natural choice for the board.
I know Mike personally and professionally. We have worked together on the board of a non-profit organization and I know him to be a smart, passionate, and dedicated team member. I also know his devotion to providing the best educational program possible for the community. He has been and will be a tireless advocate for the schools.
Mike has the skills to work effectively with all constituents in a positive and productive manner. He is a creative thinker and an excellent listener. Milton School District would be blessed to have Mike Hoffman as a School Board member.
Tyson Ray, Founder, Children’s World Impact
Elkhorn
