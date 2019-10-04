Creatability Wisconsin will highlight the work of artists of all abilities at a pair of art shows this fall.
The Look Beyond Art Show & Sale is free and open to the public. It highlights local artists from the Createability Wisconsin Art Studio who have autism. It features various styles and pieces of art including film. All art will be available for purchase.
Shows will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 21, at Creatability Wisconsin, 2001 W. Broadway, Monona.
For more information, call Debbie Armstrong at 577-5733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.