Dane County Parks announced the first ever Dane County Parks natural areas conservation art contest.
The contest is a competition, fundraiser and scholarship for youths in grades six through 12. The top three contest winners will receive a $500 scholarship award for their artwork depicting a threatened or endangered species in Wisconsin. The top 12 pieces will remain on display for recognition at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.
“We are excited to announce the first natural areas conservation art contest so area students can learn more about our outdoor spaces and create a piece of art for the chance to win a scholarship,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Dane County’s natural areas provide a home to countless wildlife, and we look forward to seeing which endangered species students choose to honor in their artwork.”
First-place artwork will also be turned into stickers, window decals and stamps. The items will be sold by Dane County Parks and Park Friends Groups for $20. Funds will be used to help maintain and enhance Dane County Parks natural areas.
The art contest is open now, and registration forms must be returned to Dane County Parks by Dec. 15. Student artwork is due March 15, when a judging ceremony will take place at the Lussier Family Heritage Center to select contest winners.
Dane County Parks manages over 13,000 acres of habitat comprised of prairie, oak savanna, woodlands and wetlands that support thousands of species of wildlife, many of which have become threatened or endangered with extinction. The natural areas program maintains and restores these habitats and encourages children and adults to explore and appreciate these areas and engage in a variety of land stewardship activities to help maintain lands and the species they support.
For more information, visit www.danecountyparks.com/ArtContest or email HeritageCenter@countyofdane.com.
