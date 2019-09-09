The Cottage Grove Town Board will hold a public hearing next week on a an application for a seven-day blasting permit on the southwest corner of Highway 12/18 and Highway N, owned by Storage World of Cottage Grove.
The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Monday.
Blasting is necessary to excavate rock for site development for a mini warehouse storage facility planned there. Blasting would be performed by Olson Explosives Inc. out of Decorah, Iowa.
The town board will consider approval of the blasting permit at their meeting immediately following the public hearing. The agenda for the town board meeting will be announced by noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.