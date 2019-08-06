The Cottage Grove Firemen may be out of contention for a Home Talent League championship with its Sunday afternoon team, but it has a chance to win the night league crown starting tonight in a first-round game against Rio at Fireman’s Park.
The Railmen ended the night league season with a 6-4 mark, and finished second to 10-0 Montello in the North Night League section. The team has scored seven or more runs in six games, five of them victories.
The Firemen (5-3) ended in a second-place tie with Stoughton in the East Night League section as Fort Atkinson took the top spot at 7-1.
Cottage Grove began the night league campaign with four wins in a row over Stoughton, Waterloo, Albion and Utica. Three of those victories were shutouts.
The Firemen lost their first game July 11 at Cambridge but came back the following week to beat Jefferson 2-1 with the team’s only hit coming on Tristen Herber’s two-run homer.
Cottage Grove lost July 25 to Albion and ended the night league season on July 30 with a 5-0 setback against Fort Atkinson.
Sixteen teams qualified for the night league playoffs this year. The championship game is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Jefferson won the 2018 night league title after finishing the regular season 8-0 and then winning four playoff games, including a 5-1 win over Mazomanie in the championship.
The night league allows Home Talent League teams to give playing time to younger and inexperienced players who receive limited opportunities on the Sunday league team.
