To the editor,
I am writing in to encourage all of my friends and neighbors in Monona to support Jennifer Kuhr for City Council in the election on April 7. Jen has served for three years and is running for re-election this spring.
Jennifer is about the most dedicated public servant I have ever known and the hardest working. She is fascinated by all parts of what makes Monona tick, and spends the time to make sure that she is knowledgeable and prepared for any topic that is coming before the council. She is currently chairperson for the Landmarks Commission, the Public Works Committee and the Community Media Committee. In all of those roles, she has shown leadership, vision, and a broad sense of what is needed and how to get there.
I have worked most closely with Jen on the Monona Library Board and as my co-chair for the annual Loud in the Library fundraising event. On the Library Board, as we dig into meaty issues of the library budget, personnel, building changes and our strategic plan. Jen is consistently prepared, asking good questions, probing deep into the issues and bringing the board the information it needs from a city perspective.
Most of all, Jennifer loves to talk with citizens about their concerns. Whether she agrees or not, whether she can help or not, she takes her duty as a city alderperson very seriously. To her, that means always taking the meeting and listening to the citizens of our community. Jen does not shy away from topics that are difficult; instead, she wants to hear from her constituents and gain perspective on things by hearing theirs. This is a trait that I deeply admire and hope for from all elected officials. I appreciate that Jen knows how to listen, be honest and advocate for what is best for the whole city of Monona.
Cast your vote on April 7 for Jennifer Kuhr for Monona City Council. There is not a harder working, more dedicated candidate.
Sue Carr
Monona
