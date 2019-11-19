The owner of America’s Best Flowers in the Town of Cottage Grove lost his battle with cancer earlier this month. Ed Knapton, 70, died Nov. 6 at Agrace Hospice Care.
Along with his vast knowledge of flowers and other plants, he’ll be remembered for his sense of humor.
“When we were first planting for spring – years and years ago – we planted in the actual greenhouses,” said Barb Raether, the first employee and current retail manager at America’s Best Flowers. “Ed would come in to see how we were doing and if we had any questions or needed anything. When he was leaving, he would occasionally hook the lock down when he closed the door – locking us inside the greenhouse. We would have to find a way out eventually with a piece of cardboard or plant nametags and slide up between the door jam to pop the lock open. He was such a prankster.”
A four-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Knapton earned a bachelor of science degree in horticulture from UW-Madison.
He and his wife, Carol, were married May 30, 1970. They had one daughter, Jenny (Russell) Lautzenhiser.
Knapton met his wife when they both worked at the canning plant in Sun Prairie. She was in the office, and he was in the maintenance area in the shop.
Knapton was in the office one day speaking to the owner, who suggested Knapton take the next day off and take Carol to the Sweet Corn Festival.
“That’s what they did. That was their first date,” Lautzenhiser said.
Knapton was a member and past president of Commercial Flower Growers of Wisconsin, an active member of the Wisconsin Green Industry Federation, and belonged to the Garden Center Group and Perennial Plant Association.
The family enjoyed many family vacations, packing up the blue VW Bug and heading out. Many vacations were centered on the business.
“A lot of the time we just traveled to see other garden centers or other places of business,” Lautzenhiser said. “Even way back when we did strawberries, we’d go to the National Strawberry Convention.”
After starting his horticulture business in 1977 with just strawberries and vegetables, Knapton added flowers.
Knapton’s career and contributions to many industry boards paved the way for his induction into Wisconsin Green Industry Federation Hall of Fame in March 2018.
In June 2017, he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.
As Knapton fought his prostate cancer, he researched and investigated how to use nutrition and plants to improve his quality of life, said Michele Westphall, marketing director at American’s Best Flowers.
“He exercised and signed up with a trainer at the gym, went four times a week, and drank his ‘green’ drink very morning,” she said. “He turned to a vegetarian and eventually vegan diet and would share all that he learned about how different plants can improve our wellness. One such time, we shared an important article about cruciferous vegetables and how they fight cancer. His words to me: ‘You did such a great job – now we need to go out and save lives.’
“He took this very seriously – his fight to save lives. He started growing hemp with the passage of the 2018 farm bill. He began a partnership with Farm Hemp USA to look at the genetics of hemp and how cannabinoids can harvested and the implications not only for a person’s wellness, but how the plants can actually heal the earth, not use pesticides, and require less water and resources to grow.”
“He was competitive but not when it came to his knowledge of plants and growing – he shared with everyone his thoughts and tricks of the trade,” Rather said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.