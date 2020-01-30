The second and final phase of the Yahara Commons development at Bridge Road and West Broadway is inching closer to approval, and parking continues to challenge everyone associated with the project.
A prehearing conference for the precise implementation plan for the project was hosted by the Monona Plan Commission on Monday, Jan. 27.
Adam Fredendall of JLA Architects sad the 140-unit apartment building along Bridge Road would include 279 covered parking spaces across two levels. The underground level would be an unheated shared public access parking area. The ground-level parking would be wrapped by the building and would be private and heated for residents’ use.
“The lowest level is 124 spaces currently,” Fredendall said. “The second level, which would be the private resident parking, is at 155.”
There would be four levels of apartments above the parking. All would be at market rate. The building would be located at 6406 Bridge Road.
It would be a horseshoe-shaped building with the back opening to the public park across Inland Way.
“It helps to capture the negative space, I like to call it, of the park and the greenspace that is really the central organizing element of this master plan,” Fredendall said.
The color scheme would be the same as The Current, the 96-unit apartment building built in the first phase of the development. A fitness room and club room would overlook the park.
“The intent right now is to have a pool on the rooftop,” Fredendall said.
Entrance to the parking area would be at the north end of the building.
“As everyone’s aware, we’ve got quite a bit of parking challenge,” Fredendall said. “All the businesses are exceeding expectations in terms of business and other draws. It’s a great problem to have, but it is often challenging, especially between 11 and 1 and 4 and 7.”
The development includes Buck & Honey’s, Forage Kitchen, Tasting Room, True Coffee and the newly opened avid hotel.
Aaron Kostichka, president of McGann Construction and co-owner along with Steve Doran of Galway Companies, the developer of Yahara Commons, said he has heard complaints from residents and businesses about parking issues. He said many people using the public park or customers at nearby Breakwater restaurant use the spaces meant for residents and customers at Yahara Commons, but because they want a feeling of openness, they are reluctant to restrict parking through signage.
Commissioner Chris Homburg said that to be fair, customers of the businesses also use the public parking spaces. He pointed out the hotel has signage that indicates its lot is for hotel guests only, which is a violation of the agreement with the city that it be a shared parking space.
Homburg expressed concern about five-plus stories of the 300-foot-long building on Bridge Road. He recalled original plans of a building with a mix of three and four stories.
“This is a long wall,” he said. “Is there a way you can help that, get rid of some of that mass right on Bridge Road?”
Homburg suggested developers consider removing a couple top corner units on the front side to at least give the appearance of a reduced height.
Fredendall and Kostichka said something like that could be done.
Several commissioners commented on the color and materials of the proposed building.
“Looking at it though, it looks like a clone of phase one, which personally, I would rather see a little more difference between the two buildings,” Rob Stein said.
He said he preferred the color schemes of the first building but preferred the colors used in the drawings of the project’s general development plan for the second building.
“I actually like the colors you used in the phase one of The Current better than what was originally proposed,” Susan Fox said. “I like the idea of keeping it similar, because it is all one development.”
Nancy Moore offered up somewhat of a compromise.
“Keep the same color palette but not make it just a carbon copy, because it just feels a little too institutional for me,” she said.
Moore also suggested care be given to signage, noting it won’t take much for people to get confused by private, public, shared, business and underground parking rules.
Fredendall and Kostichka will now revisit their plans, make adjustments and return to the plan commission for a formal presentation and hearing.
Kostichka said he would like to begin construction in spring.
