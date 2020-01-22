State Assembly Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) announced Wednesday, Jan. 22, she will run for the Wisconsin Senate. Sargent will run for the 16th Senate District now that incumbent Sen. Mark Miller (D-Monona) will not run for re-election.
"As a mother of four boys, I am proud to fight for Wisconsin families, and am committed to continuing to work to come together to find innovative long-term solutions that better our state,” she said. “I am confident that my experience and passion will bring a positive impact to the communities of the 16th Senate District, as I continue in this mission.”
Over the past seven years, Sargent has represented of the 48th Assembly District, as well as working as a Dane County supervisor for two terms.
“When I first ran for office, I could have never imagined the successes and the challenges faced,” Sargent said. “Above all, my tenure in the Wisconsin State Assembly has given me the unparalleled opportunity to build relationships within our community, and to collaborate with my neighbors to make our state a better place. Together, we have fought to make our community safer and stronger, to lift up working families across Wisconsin, and to ensure that our government is working for the many, instead of the few.”
The primary for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District is set for Aug. 11. The general election will be held Nov. 3.
