Homeowners in Cottage Grove will see an increase in their village tax levy of 5.9 percent after village trustees approved the 2020 budget at their Monday, Nov. 18, meeting.
“The financial management plan this year had a plan levy increase of 7.2 percent,” said Matt Giese, village administrator. “After the budget workshop, that was lowered to 7 percent, and ultimately, the impact to the taxpayer is 5.9 percent.”
An increase in property values helped decrease the impact.
Residents will pay $7.04 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the $6.65 per $1,000 paid the previous year.
Taxpayers are on the hook again for expenditures in tax increment finance district No. 6.
The district was created in 2004 and centered on the area of Main Street and Cottage Grove Road. Much of the debt for the district was accrued a decade ago to fund the reconstruction of that intersection.
Insufficient development has occurred since then to recoup those expenses, which means the village must levy taxpayers to recoup some of those debt service and administrative services costs. In 2020, taxpayers will cover $119,400 of those costs.
The total tax levy for the village is $4.22 million, well below the $4.58 million allowed by the state. The village financial management plan called for a levy of $4.23 million.
