Beginning Oct. 1, the Department of Homeland Security will require proper identification that is REAL ID compliant prior to entering federal buildings or flying domestically.
“It’s not required for everyone, but by Oct. 1, it will be needed for domestic flying, access to a military base, entering a federal building and any nuclear base or facility,” said Jenna Assmus, adult services coordinator with the Monona Public Library, who is providing information about REAL ID at public meetings in the area.
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles issues REAL ID licenses and ID cards. The new cards are typically marked with a star in the upper right corner.
Residents can use other forms of identification, including a passport, which requires the same background information. Whichever REAL ID form is used, many of the supporting documents are the same – and the government documents, like a birth certificate, must be certified copies.
“You need certified copies of documents, not simply the originals,” Assmus said. “Finding your documents can feel like a real challenge.”
If it’s time to renew your driver’s license or ID, you can upgrade to a REAL ID card for no additional fee if the upgrade takes place at the same time as your renewal.
If your current driver license or ID will not expire before 2020, and you want to obtain a REAL ID card, the $14 cost of a duplicate card will apply.
To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, you must present additional documentation when you apply. One original document or certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan) from each category is required. Some documents may be used for more than one category, whereas some will only satisfy the requirements of a single category. The document categories include:
– Proof of name and date of birth.
– Proof of legal presence in the U.S.
– Proof of identity.
– Proof of name change, if applicable.
– Proof of Social Security number.
– Proof of address.
For more information, visit https://wisconsindot.gov.
