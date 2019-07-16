Several Monona and Cottage Grove divers are expected to compete Aug. 2-4 in the All-City Dive Championships at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
Athletes 5-18 from 13 Madison area pools participate in the event that started in 1962 with the formation of the All-City Swim and Dive League.
The contest includes eight events with about 315 divers executing nearly 1,400 dives.
More than a dozen graduating seniors will be recognized for their participation in the event, and selected divers will receive Athlete Citizenship Awards for outstanding athletic citizenship and sportsmanship.
In the 2018 All-City Dive Championship, Trinity McNall of Monona Grove earned fourth place in the girls 15-18 age group at the West Side Swim Club. She would later win the WIAA Division 2 girls state diving title.
Steven Blew, also of Monona Grove, finished fifth in the boys 15-18 age group. He was seventh in the 2017 boys state tournament.
Previous competitors have included Henry Carman, who won the 2017 boys state diving championship, and Nikki Benedict, who took first place in the 2017 girls event. Carman is now a member of the Georgia Tech University men’s diving team, and Benedict performs on the Iowa State women’s diving team.
Ridgewood Pool is located at 5109 Barton Road in Madison.
For more information, contact Laura Olsen at 957-6356 or LauraEOlsen@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.