After winning just one of five matches at last weekend's Kettle Moraine Invitational, the Monona Grove High School volleyball team was hoping for better luck against host Madison Edgewood Thursday Oct. 3 in a Badger South Conference duel. Unfortunately, the Silver Eagles managed only 13 kills the entire night and fell to the Crusaders 3-1.
Edgewood jumped out to a 8-1 lead in the first game and eventually won it, 25-17. The Silver Eagles played better in the second game and opened up an 11-6 lead. The Crusaders came back to take a 15-14 lead and then scored 10 of the final 12 points to win 25-16. The third game was tight with MG trailing 14-12. But Edgewood went on a four-point run and later scored five straight to lead 23-14. Monona Grove stayed alive with four straight points to pull within 24-19, but Edgewood ended the match on the next serve and won the third game 25-19.
The Silver Eagles fall to 16-16 overall and 2-4 in the conference. MG is off until next Thursday Oct. 10 when it takes on visiting Monroe in a conference match. The conference tournament is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 12 at Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.