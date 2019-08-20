So, what has gotten into Cottage Grove in the Home Talent night league playoffs?
After finishing the regular season losing three of its final four games, the Firemen have two come-fron-behind postseason wins under their belts.
First came the 3-2 win over Rio on Aug. 8 when left fielder Graham Schroeder Gasser’s throw to the plate reached catcher Jake Miller, who tagged out the potential tying run.
Last week, Aug. 15, Sauk Prairie starting pitcher Jacob Pape held Cottage Grove hitters to three hits until the sixth inning when the Firemen rallied for four runs and beat the Twins 5-2.
“I think we are not ready to be done yet,” veteran Alan Myrold said after the win. “We want to keep playing baseball.”
The Firemen advance to the night league playoff semifinal 7:30 p.m. today at Cross Plains. The winner will play either Reedsburg or Montello on Aug. 29 in the title game.
Sauk Prairie jumped out to a 2-0 in the third inning after getting four hits against Cottage Grove starter Al Dimmig. In the bottom of the third, the Firemen fought back as Tanner Dahlhauser pounded a one-out double, moved to third on Dimmig’s groundout from the first baseman to pitcher and then scored on an infield error off the bat of Tristan Herber.
In the sixth inning, Dimmig surrendered a one-out walk before he was relieved by Jordon Gomez, a star on the Marshall club until it folded after last season. Gomez struck out the first hitter for the second outbut walked the next two to load the bases. Yet, he fought back for another strikeout to end the inning.
Gomez said he had his best luck jamming hitters with his fastball.
“It obviously wasn’t the most comfortable situation to come in,” Gomez said. “I was confident in my stuff, I had the guys behind me to get the job done.”
Keeping the Twins off the board after loading the bases seemed to fire up the Firemen. Herber led off with a walk, and Derrick Rice cracked a double to left field to put runners on second and third. After Sauk Prairie replaced Pape on the mound with Lucas Koenig, Paul Patten hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Herber with the tying run.
After Schroeder-Gasser was intentionally walked, Daniel Karlin-Kamin hit a grounder to the shortstop, who overthrew third base trying for the force play. Rice ran to the plate for a 3-2 Cottage Grove lead, and Karlin-Kamin and Schroeder-Gasser took second and third, respectively.
Myrold then came through with a two-run single to score both runners for a 5-2 advantage.
“They kept putting balls on the outside half of the plate, and that’s where I like them,” said Myrold, who had two hits.
Gomez has an easier go of it on the mound in the seventh inning as he struck the leadoff hitter, retired the next hitter on a popup to Herber at shortstop and gained the final out on a flyball to Dahlhauser in right field.
Gomez earned the win after allowing no hits, striking out three and walking two in 1.2 innings.
Dimmig struck out four and allowed five hits in 5.1 innings.
The Firemen last played Cross Plains in the 2018 Sunday League final four and lost to the Businessmen 4-3.
