Pirtek Madison, which began as a mobile-only location two years ago, has opened a full service and supply center to better address the needs of its growing customer base.
The franchise opened under Pirtek USA’s mobile-only option that enables business owners to start up a Pirtek at a lower initial cost.
“We’ve reached this point through hard work and following the Pirtek model,” owner Dylan Rausch said.
Rausch started his career at Pirtek Menomonee Falls in 2015 as a hydraulic and industrial hose tech, then became an owner himself in October 2017.
Pirtek specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose service from its locations throughout the country. Pirtek team members provide onsite repairs to hydraulic and industrial hoses. Pirtek boasts more than 400 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, including 90 in the United States.
The new Pirtek Madison Service & Supply Center is at 6354 Copps Ave., Monona. It is the second brick-and-mortar location after Pirtek Menomonee Falls, which is on the edge of the Milwaukee area about 75 miles away.
A mobile-only franchisee can keep the company inventory in a small warehouse or storage facility and lease two vehicles. After three years, it is expected to advance to the next stage, which includes a full service and supply center staffed with six team members and at least two mobile service vehicles.
Rausch has grown the business a year ahead of schedule. Customer retention has been instrumental in building his successful base, he said.
“It’s all about earning customers and keeping them once you get them,” Rausch said. “You keep moving on, adding more new customers and keeping those, too. Good customer service keeps them returning.”
The core of Pirtek Madison’s business includes customers in equipment rental, agriculture and quarrying, he said.
Starting the business as mobile-only operation was a big help in getting momentum going, Rausch said.
“It helps with the cash flow,” he said. “You can earn money and stick it right back into the business. It helps you to grow at a steady pace and become more successful.”
