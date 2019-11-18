At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, about 5,800 seventh- and eighth-grade students from around Dane County will converge on the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall for FutureQuest 2019. This is the third year the Dane County School Consortium in partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District will host this large-scale event.
The event will feature more than 85 businesses that will provide hands-on demonstrations representing different career opportunities within their organizations doing anything from playing with heavy equipment computer simulators, doing a virtual weld, mock elections and much more.
Businesses will be from the following categories: agriculture, food and natural resources, business management and administration, education and training, architecture and construction, IT, hospitality and tourism, human services, STEM, finance, government and public administration, manufacturing, arts, A/V technology and communication, transportation, distribution and logistics, law, public safety, corrections and security, marketing and health sciences.
FutureQuest’s goal is to expose youths to a variety of career options they may not have considered, inspire them to learn more about careers they are interested in and help the students understand what courses and volunteer opportunities they should participate in to best prepare themselves for their desired career field as they move into high school.
