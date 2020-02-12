Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 6F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 6F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.