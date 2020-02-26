To the editor,
On April 7, the citizens of Monona will be casting their ballots for Monona City Council, and I encourage citizens to vote Kristie Schilling.
Kristie Schilling promises that, if elected to Monona City Council, she will promptly inform citizens of major changes, projects and policy changes affecting them. That’s a welcome change. In the past few years, we’ve gotten as little as six days’ notice if notified at all.
Schilling’s commitment to transparency and communication will help Monona residents stay involved with our city government.
She is a progressive planner and a fiscal watchdog. Please vote April 7 for Kristie Schilling for Monona City Council.
Rebecca Wuetrich
Monona
