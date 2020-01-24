Four teenagers and an 18-year-old adult face multiple charges after stealing an SUV and then trying to run from police in the vehicle and on foot, reported the Monona Police Department.
Monona officers were in the area of West Broadway and Highway 12 about 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, when they heard a Dane County sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a stolen GMC Acadia traveling eastbound on the beltline.
An officer from the Town of Madison Police Department deployed stop sticks in the area of Rimrock Road and successfully punctured tires on the stolen vehicle. As the vehicle passed South Towne Drive, Monona officers pursued the vehicle. Because the tires were deflated, the vehicle came to a stop on the beltline near Monona Drive.
Five people exited the vehicle, jumped over the center median, crossed the westbound lanes of the highway and ran north toward the shopping center at Monona Drive and East Broadway.
With the help of other area departments, all five people were arrested.
The driver, Ashanti Freeman, 17, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – driver, felony eluding, resisting arrest, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and several active warrants. Freeman was taken to the Dane County Jail.
Reginald Sexton, 18, and Toniece Horne, 17, were charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger and resisting arrest. Both were also taken to jail.
A 16-year-old juvenile passenger was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. The teenager also had seven active arrest warrants and was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.
A 15-year-old juvenile passenger was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger, resisting arrest and several active arrest warrants. The teenager was also taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
The vehicle was returned to its owner. During an inventory search of the vehicle, numerous stolen credit cards and other personal items were recovered, police said.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Madison Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Capital Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.