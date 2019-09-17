Freshman Morgan Heilman won two individual events and participated on two victorious relay teams as the Monona Grove High School girls' swimming team defeated visiting Fort Atkinson 121-49 on Tuesday Sept. 17. Heilman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.65 and the 100-backstroke in 1:02.37. She was part of the 200-medley relay team with Hanna Doll, Mary O'Malley and Liv Seymour that took first place in 2:00.88, and she took part in the 400-freestyle relay with O'Malley, Seymour and Brianna Back that had a winning time of 3:59.85. Other winners for the Silver Eagles included Back in the 200-freestyle, Seymour in the 50-freestyle, O'Malley in the 100-freestyle, and Belle Foley in the 500-freestyle. MG's 200-freestyle relay team of Seymour, Back, Tara Pysher and Sarah Townsend also triumphed. Fort Atkinson's Emmi Belzer won two events, the 100-butterfly and the 100-breaststroke.

