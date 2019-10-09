Emerson Senior Living Home, 402 Rustic Drive, Madison, will host a community social and open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Drop in any time for live music, entertainment, appetizers and fun times for all ages.
Singing pianist Darryl Armistead will perform favorites from the 1940s to the present day. Funny Faces Family Entertainment will offer face painting and balloon sculptures.
Features of Emerson Senior Living Home include eight private suites will full baths, activities and community outings, live-in managers, and home-cooked meals.
For more information, call 669-5542 or email kate@emersonmadison.com.
