Apartments, condos and commercial space are included in a multimillion proposed development at the southwest corner of Highway N and Gaston Road on the north end of Cottage Grove.
Members of the village’s plan commission held an initial discussion of the proposal by Craig Frank at their July 29 meeting.
“I’m hoping … to come back with a proposal for the mixed use that will be defined,” Frank said. “Where we stand right now, we’re projecting 96 units to 108 or so on that site, three- to four-story building. Our commercial component would be facing (Highway) N.”
He said he has an offer on 5.6 acres at the intersection. An architect from Chicago is working on plans to introduce a concept the Madison area does not yet have.
Frank’s son, Cory, said there are also plans to construct four eight-unit condos on land to the west of the larger project. The condos would feature two underground parking stalls for each unit and a private stairwell and entry from the parking to each unit.
A similar housing project is being built in Sun Prairie.
The latest plans show about 8,000 square feet of commercial space, said Erin Ruth, village planner, in a staff report.
Full underground parking for residents in the main building are also proposed, as well as surface parking for the commercial component, Craig Frank said.
Prices for the two-bedroom condos would start at $220,000, and the three-bedroom units would start at $240,000-$245,000, he added.
“Without a doubt, there’s going to be a certain pent-up demand,” he said.
Frank said the buildout is estimated to take about two years to develop, but he projected the buyers and renters would be long-term tenants.
Ruth said the village’s comprehensive plan designates this area for planned business; however, this is one of the sites the plan commission has discussed as possibly beter suited for mixed use.
“The project appears to be consistent with recent discussions about diversifying the housing stock and introducing multifamily units along primary corridors and near employment and retail opportunities,” Ruth said. “The three-story mixed-use building would impart a more urban ‘downtown’ style and density that is rare in the village.”
Ruth said if the project moves forward, it would require approvals of a general development plan and a precise implementation plan.
A neighborhood meeting prior to the general development plan submittal is also required.
Finally, an amendment to the village’s comprehensive plan would also be necessary.
