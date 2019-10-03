Cottage Grove Triad will host an informational meeting about Medicare Part D at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove.
Matt Mabie, owner of Forward Pharmacy will discuss Medicare Part D Updates: A Pharmacist’s Perspective. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdated, leftover over-the-counter and prescription medications for disposal.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
Triad is an organization of Cottage Grove seniors, Cottage Grove Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Cottage Grove Triad is sponsored by RSVP of Dane County and promotes the safety and well-being of seniors.
Visit www.cottagegrovetriad.org for more information.
