Author Jeaunetta Westenberg will share her story on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 29, at a ministry conference at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove.
The program will be held from 8:45-11 a.m. There is no admission fee, but a free-will offering will be taken.
Westenberg will share how she was able to get through even the worst of circumstances with the Lord’s help, all without submitting to the panic and anxiety she was feeling.
Registration is required as space is limited. Call the church at 839-4768 or email brynmawrcg@gmail.com (include name, number of people attending and a contact phone number).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.