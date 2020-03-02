The Monona History Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Monona Public Library.
Rick Bernstein, a member of the Monona Landmarks Commission, will report on the
findings of the Monona Architectural Survey and the landmark buildings it recommends. Bring historical information on your house for a database of Monona houses.
The February meeting that was postponed because of a snowstorm has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, also at the library.
Vicki Tobis, genealogy instructor at UW-Madison, will offer live demos of ancestry.com and familysearch.org.
Register for either or both programs at mononalibrary.org or call 222-6127.
