To the editor,
As one of Susan Fox’s many enthusiastic supporters, I am writing to encourage you to join me in voting for Susan on April 7 to re-elect her to the Monona Grove School Board.
It has been my privilege to be a friend of Susan’s for many years. I know her to be dedicated, level-headed, and she works well with a wide variety of people. She takes the time to do her homework and fully understand the many issues facing our school district and public education. One of the things I have always admired about Susan is the enormous energy she brings to everything she does but especially to issues impacting our school district, a topic about which she is truly passionate.
I have had the pleasure of working with many elected officials, and I can truly say that Susan is one of the most conscientious, hard-working, well-informed public servants that I know. Please help us return Susan for another term on the Monona Grove School Board. We need her dedication, knowledge and common sense on the board.
Kathy Thomas
Monona
