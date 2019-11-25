A 21-year-old Monona man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 24, after accidentally firing a gun inside his apartment.
Monona police responded to a call of a gunshot at 2:46 a.m. in the 5800 block of Anthony Place.
The caller reported that while in her apartment she heard a single gunshot and then breaking glass. The investigation revealed that the occupant of an apartment next door accidently discharged his 9mm pistol after consuming alcohol.
Liam Labansky was arrested and charged with endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. Labansky was transported to the Dane County Jail.
