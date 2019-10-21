More than 277 local law enforcement agencies will participate in Drug Take Back Day across the state Saturday, Oct. 26. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
The Medicine Shoppe, 4205 Monona Drive, will accept unwanted and unused medicine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is held in conjunction with the Monona Police Department.
The Cottage Grove Police Department will team up with Forward Pharmacy, 429 W. Cottage Grove Road, to accept unwanted medications from 9 a.m. to noon.
The McFarland Police Department accepts unwanted medication from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and the Madison Police Department East District, 809 S. Thompson Drive, accepts medication from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.