Despite twice being tabled by the Cottage Grove Plan Commission, plans to revamp the Farris Auto site in the village were approved by the village board Monday, Feb. 17.
The owners are proposing three phases to improve the site.
A 60-foot by 192-foot paved area behind and to the south of the existing building would be created and enclosed with a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
In the next phase, sheds used by the former lawnmower business would be demolished, and a new sales building would be built.
The final step is to repair or replace, the pavement in the front lot.
The matter was tabled in January because parts of the plan were too vague. Commissioner Alex Jushchyshyn asked for a definition of temporary, referring to how long vehicles remain on the lot and how many spots would be for car sales, as well as the appearance of the proposed fence.
At the Feb. 12 meeting, commissioners wanted clarity regarding the type of fence and the total number and arrangement of cars on the lot. That information was provided to the village board.
Five years ago, the business at 212 W. Cottage Grove Road started what was expected to be a vehicle repair business with up to five vehicles for sale at any one time. Today, there are upwards of 50-60 vehicles on the lot, with many waiting to be serviced before they can be sold.
Several customers appeared at the board meeting and spoke on behalf of the business.
Owners expect work on the plans will begin as soon as weather permits.
