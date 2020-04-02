Work on the South Towne Drive bridge over Highway 12/18 (Madison Beltline) in Monona is underway.
Construction activities will occur within the interchange area on South Towne Drive/West Broadway. Minimal impacts are expected to Madison Beltline traffic, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Improvements include:
– Replace expansion joints (joints built into bridge surface, so it can expand and contract).
– Replace concrete pavement between the ramp terminals.
– Replace lighting on the ramps.
– Install new traffic signals.
Sidewalk will need to be added along the west side of South Towne Drive to accommodate pedestrians during construction staging.
The eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to South Towne Drive will maintain left and right turns throughout the project. In mid-April, the remaining three ramps will be restricted to right turns only.
The $2.3 million project is scheduled to be completed in November. Lunda Construction Company, based out of Black River Falls, is the contractor.
Additional information about the construction progress can be viewed at https://projects.511wi.gov/southtowne.
