Reconstruction of Buckeye Road from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road continues, but drivers will get a reprieve from detours during the winter months, according to the Madison Engineering Department.
The road from Morningside Avenue to Stoughton Road was only paved with temporary asphalt due to low temperatures and frozen gravel base. The contractor, Capitol Underground Inc., continues to work on terrace restoration that will be temporary for the winter. The contractor also continues to work on retaining walls.
The permanent pavement surface and terrace restoration will be completed in the spring.
The road will be open to all traffic for the winter once temporary restoration and retaining walls are complete. Currently, the road is open to local traffic only.
Overall, the project includes new asphalt pavement, on-street bike lanes in both directions, parking lanes in certain areas, spot replacement on sidewalk on the north side of the street, sidewalk added to south side of street where it did not exist, curb ramp for accessing sidewalks improvements, pedestrian activated flashing yellow lights on Buckeye Road along Frank Allis Elementary School between Jerome Street and Davies Street, pedestrian activated flashing yellow lights at the intersection of Buckeye Road and Maher Avenue, street lighting added to the entire length of the project, new retaining walls to replace existing walls, sanitary sewer main to be replaced for entire length of project, existing water main from Spaanem Avenue to South Stoughton Road will be replaced, and storm sewer will be added to entire length of street.
The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
