Rob Mackesey was slowly stripping his fly line through a deep pocket of water with a large articulated fly swaying through the rapids when the line went taut.
“When I set the hook, I could feel every ounce of power coming from this fish racing down through the handle of my Legend Elite,” said the former Cottage Grove resident. “Run after run, this kokanee salmon was all I could’ve asked for in regards to a fight. With each sudden burst of effort, I could feel that this was the fish I was after. Five minutes crawled by for what felt like 30, but when this kokanee hit the net, I knew it was special.”
The kokanee salmon was so special, it put Mackesey into the record books. More than months after the Sept. 4 fishing excursion, he was notified by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) that the 50-centimeter salmon was a catch-and-release world record.
Now living in Pocatello, Idaho, Mackesey received his master’s degree in business administration in December from Idaho State University. The world-record fish was caught at Big Elk Creek in Irwin, Idaho.
Yet, it wasn’t even Mackesey’s first record fish.
In 2018, he set the Idaho state kokanee salmon catch-and-release record.
This time around, Mackesey measured the fish immediately and discovered it was 50 centimeters long, which was 4 centimeters longer than the previous record.
This fish was the exact same size as his first record-breaking kokanee salmon, but he did not know about registering a fish with the IGFA last year, so it wasn’t recorded in the association’s record book.
After setting the state record in Idaho, Mackesey did his research to learn what to do to get into the world record books.
“By January 2019, I had done enough research to understand the requirements needed to submit an IGFA world record,” he said. “There was only one issue – these fish only come around for three weeks of the year, and my next opportunity happened to be another eight months away.”
He woke up at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 4, full of excitement and preparation for the day.
“My truck was packed, coffee was hot, and I had a two-hour drive ahead of me,” he said.
His gear included his fly rod, a long-handled wooden net and a few boxes of streamers. He soon discovered the fish were much smaller than the year before, but he vowed to himself to stick to his plan.
“After a few smaller fish were landed, I casted into a deep hole and linked into a nice large male kokanee who fought for a few minutes before eventually slipping my hook at the surface,” he said. “Looking back, this was the glimpse of hope I needed as I knew there was still potential for some larger fish.”
Seven hours in, his dream became reality, when he pulled in the bright red salmon with serrated fangs.
Mackesey up in Cottage Grove and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 2010.
He moved to Minnesota and played football at Rochester Community & Technical College. After two seasons, he received a full scholarship to play football at Idaho State University where he completed his schooling.
With his football career at an end, he sought out something else to fill his time. Fishing had always been a hobby dating back to his childhood.
“I remember my grandfather, Richard Mackesey, would take me out fishing ever since I can remember, and my dad, Art Mackesey, got me hooked targeting big fish up at our cabin during my teenage years,” he said.
All those hours spent on the water paid off last fall.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to bring his beauty to the public in the form of a world record,” Mackesey said.
