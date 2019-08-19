The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws Tuesday along Interstate 39/90 in Dane County.
If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units. An aerial enforcement mission along I-39/90 in late July resulted in 25 traffic stops including one motorist traveling 83 mph in the 60 mph work zone.
“We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws,” said Capt. Jason Zeeh, commander of the State Patrol’s southwest region post in DeForest. “Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating or other dangerous driving behaviors that risk the safety of all travelers.”
Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.
State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
