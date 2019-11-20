Monona alders voted Monday, Nov. 18, to approve a $14.2 million operating budget for 2020. The vote comes on the heels of the approval of a 2020 capital budget.
“The adopted budgets make difficult decisions on which priorities to fund, and which to delay to future years, in order to maintain a balanced and financially sound budget,” said Bryan Gadow, city administrator. “These budgets allow the City to properly maintain our streets and infrastructure, provide public safety to our residents and businesses, and provide unique amenities to our residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Alders agreed to use $150,000 from the fund balance to help pay for debt services. Another $263,311 of fund balance will be carried over from 2019, with all but $4,000 of that used for capital purchases that were not made this year. The remaining $4,000 of those funds will be used to balance the 2020 budget.
“This reduced the overall tax increase by 2 percent for the average residence,” Gadow said.
This management of debt for capital infrastructure is one of the reasons the city maintains an excellent AA+ bond rating.
Net new construction for the city (calculated through Jan. 1, 2019) is 0.21 percent (up 0.03 percent from 2018). Based on this limited growth and one-time property adjustment of closing of tax increment finance district (TID) No. 2 (Pier 37), the total allowable tax levy for 2020 is $4.89 million or an increase of $214,583 compared to the 2019 levy.
Marc Houtakker, finance director, said the city’s fund balance is projected to equal about 21 percent of its next budget. A goal set years ago by the city council is to have the fund balance between 15 percent and 20 percent of the budget.
The owner of an average priced home in the city will pay an additional $143 in taxes with this budget. The average priced home in the city increased from $317,100 in 2018 to $340,600 in 2019. For a residence valued at $340,600, the city portion of the property tax would be about $2,222.
City taxpayers will pay an assessed rate of $6.52 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 3 cents per $1,000 from this year’s rate.
Highlights from the 2020 budget include:
– a tax levy (excluding debt) increase of $214,485
– state shared revenue decreased $88 to $131,811
– state highway aid decreased $23,635 to $654,608
– assessed value for the community is $1.33 trillion, up $63.79 million
– pay raises of 2.25 percent for union and non-union employees.
– $25,000 for flood restoration at Birch Haven, Graham, Tecumseh, and Winnequah Parks.
– $30,000 for Ahuska Park tennis court and parking lot light project
– $40,000 for right-of-way tree replacement due to emerald ash borer disease
– $733,000 for Pirate Island bridge replacement
– $1.75 million for McKenna Road reconstruction project
– $58,000 for street maintenance and repair
– $55,000 for purchase of a new police squad car
– $105,000 for upgrades to the emergency communications radio system
The city portion of the entire tax bill is about 27 percent. The rest is split among the Monona Grove School District (56 percent), Dane County (13 percent) and Madison Area Technical College (4 percent).
For more information on the 2020 annual budget, visit http://mymonona.com/134/Finance-Department or contact Gadow at 222-2525 or bgadow@ci.monona.wi.us.
