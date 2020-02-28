Did you know the first Dane County Bookmobile started visiting Cottage Grove in 1966?
This piece of trivia and more was shared by
Mary Driscoll, outreach librarian at the Dane County Library, and John Nondorf, Bookmobile driver, when they spoke at a recent meeting of the Cottage Grove Triad organization.
Taking a cue from David Letterman, they offered up the top 10 services village residents may not know are available from the Dane County Library.
No. 10 – The Library Home Service Program provides large print books and audiobooks for individuals who are unable to use the library due to an ongoing physical condition, postage-free via the U.S. mail.
No. 9 – Place a hold or call to reserve multiple books for your book club. This includes large print books. Give the library advance notice so staff can accommodate requests.
No. 8 – Sign up for a library card at any public library. Bring along a photo ID with your current mailing address. Cards are renewed every four years. Cards are free.
No. 7 – Seniors can contact Driscoll at 266-4419 or driscoll@dcls.info to make an appointment, and she will visit their home to assist with library technology questions. Learn how to place holds on library materials, download a book via the Libby app and navigate a device and social media. Driscoll and Nondorf can speak with local organizations, schools, day cares and senior centers.
No. 6 – Reserve a Talking Book Machine (charger and headphones included) if you have low or no vision or cannot hold a book. Titles on USB drives are available from The Library of Congress.
No. 5 – Set up a digital reminder to return library resources.
No. 4 – Return library materials at the Bookmobile or any Dane County Library. The Bookmobile has children, teen and adult books as well as magazines, music, DVDs and large print books.
No. 3 – Residents who are unable to climb the steps onto the Bookmobile can knock on the Bookmobile door and staff will help with their library requests. Pick up holds, too. The new Bookmobile still has steps, because a ramp was cost prohibitive and would have taken up one-third of the shelf space.
No.2 – Check out the variety of items – Wi-Fi hotspots, cake pans, digital books and more.
The No.1 reason to access Dane County Library services is because the staff is fun, friendly and knowledgeable. They want to make your library experiences convenient and successful, Driscoll said.
