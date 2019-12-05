A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned indictments Wednesday, Dec. 4, against four Madison residents.
In separate, but related indictments, three individuals were charged with crimes including being a felon in possession of a firearm and false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Lidia Guadalupe Molina, 21, Madison, is charged with three counts of making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers when purchasing firearms.
The indictment alleges she certified she was the actual buyer of the firearms when she was not. The indictment charges that she made such false statements when purchasing or attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol July 12, a .380 caliber pistol Aug. 9 and a 9mm pistol Nov. 12.
Molina was previously charged with these offenses in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Madison on Nov. 21. She was arrested Nov. 24, appeared in federal court Nov. 25 and was released following a hearing Nov. 26 with the condition she not associate with the other defendants.
The complaint and affidavit alleged Molina purchased a 9mm pistol July 12, and on the form required by federal law, she indicated the she was the actual buyer of the firearm. The affidavit alleged this pistol was found Aug. 10 in a car driven by Jamohn Barney. Barney, 34, also of Madison, is charged in an indictment with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
The complaint and affidavit charging Molina also alleged she purchased a .380 caliber pistol Aug. 9, and on the form required by federal law, she indicated the she was the actual buyer of the firearm. The affidavit alleged this pistol was found in a car belonging to Sean Okray on Aug. 23.
Okray, 48, also of Madison, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 3, in U.S. District Court in Madison to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Okray was convicted of second degree intentional homicide while armed in Milwaukee County in 1993. His sentencing is scheduled for feb. 13, 2020. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
Francisco Anglin, 22, also of Madison, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with aiding and abetting an individual to make an illegal purchase of a firearm.
The indictment charging him alleges he possessed a rifle Nov. 12, and that on that same day, he aided and abetted Molina to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer to purchase a firearm. The indictment alleges that he aided and abetted Molina to certify that she was the actual buyer of a 9mm pistol when she knew she was not. According to the affidavit filed with the complaint charging Molina, the firearms dealer believed that Molina was engaged in purchasing the firearm for someone other than herself, commonly referred to as a “straw purchase,” and refused to transfer the firearm to her.
If convicted, Molina could face a maximum penalty of five years on each of the three charges; Anglin could face a maximum penalty of 10 years on the felon in possession charge and five years on the aiding and abetting charge; and Barney could face a maximum penalty of 10 years.
The charges against Molina, Anglin and Barney are the result of investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Monona Police Department.
The charge against Okray was the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
