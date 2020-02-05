A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested after leading police on a chase that saw speeds in excess of 100 mph the night of Tuesday, Feb. 4.
At 9:38 p.m., a Town of Madison officer radioed that a red sedan had fled from him in and was eastbound on Highway 12 heading toward Monona at speeds faster than 100 mph.
A Monona officer saw the car traveling at about 90 mph and attempted to stop the driver. The driver accelerated to more than 100 mph, and the pursuit continued on to Interstate 90.
During this pursuit, information was passed on to Monona police that this vehicle had fled from a crash Jan. 3 and fled from the Madison Police Department for a traffic offense Jan. 8.
The car continued to flee until almost losing control on a curve, when the driver finally stopped.
Kendra Lemons was arrested for felony eluding and cited for operating without a license, operating while suspended and unreasonable speed. He was also held on a probation violation.
