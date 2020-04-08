The Madison Fire Department was called to Lake Monona to assist a couple of canoeists who capsized in the water the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7.
A bystander called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. upon hearing cries for help from the lake. Engine Co. 3 and Medic 3 responded to the 1300 block of Morrison Street as the lake rescue team launched their rescue boat from Law Park.
Team members approached the duo, who were lying atop their swamped canoe as they waited for help. They were taken to shore, along with the canoe, and were evaluated by paramedics. Neither required transport to the hospital.
