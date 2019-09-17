A Monona video and entertainment program and working studio for individuals with autism and other disabilities will plan a flash mob performance at the Dane County Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“One in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder,” said Debbie Armstrong of Camp Createability. “Over the next decade, it is estimated that 500,000 will enter adulthood and age out of school based autism services.
“Of the nearly 18,00 people with autism who used state-funded vocational rehabilitation programs, only 60 percent leave the program with a job. Of the 60 percent with jobs, 80 percent work part-time at a median weekly rate of $160, putting them well below the poverty level. It is estimated that nearly half of the 25-year-olds with autism have never held a paying job. These are some of the reasons that Camp Createability is so important.
Camp Createability provided career development, educational and vocational programs, and support for artists, filmmakers, digital designers, animators and entrepreneurs with autism and other disabilities.
The mission of Camp Createability is to provide children, teens and adults with autism or other disabilities with individualized instruction and hands-on experience in the arts and entertainment field.
Their flash mob is a choreographed movement be performed by clients, family members, friends, volunteers and community members to help spread awareness about these programs. The three-minute routine performed to a modified version of Katy Perry’s “Fight Song” begins with a soloist and then a core group of dancers followed by more dancers that appear to spread among the crowd, creating what organizers hope will be a giant, spontaneous public spectacle of unified musical expression that will disperse as quickly as it started.
The Camp Createability fash mob will hit the Capitol upper sidewalk facing State Street at 10 a.m.
