One adult and three juveniles were arrested early Monday after reportedly stealing a car in Madison and then trying to flee from Monona officers at the local Walmart.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said officers responded at about 1:31 a.m. to the store at 2151 Royal Ave. for a reported retail theft in progress. The loss prevention agent suspected they arrived in a stolen car, which was parked in the underground parking lot.
Officers were directed to an unoccupied 2008 Lexus, which was verified to have been stolen from Madison on an earlier date. The vehicle was blocked in, and mutual aid was requested. As officers set up a perimeter of the area, all the suspects came down the escalator toward the garage. Once they saw the uniformed officers, they all took off running but were quickly apprehended, Ostrenga said.
During the investigation, it was also discovered they were in possession of a stolen wallet that had been taken from a vehicle in Madison earlier. The subjects used a debit card from the wallet to purchase items in Walmart.
Arrested was Dazhonna Martin, 21, of Fitchburg, and three juvenile males (a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds).
Martin, who was identified as the driver of the stolen auto, was transported to the Dane County Jail with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – driver and resisting arrest. The three juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – passenger and resisting arrest.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by Dane County deputies, Town of Madison and McFarland Police Departments, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or can text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
