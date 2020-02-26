The Cottage Grove PTO will celebrate March Madness with a month’s worth of fundraising events for the entire community.
Events include a bags tournament at Oakstone Recreational Facility, a free movie at Summit Credit Union, Sky Zone school night, Fired Up Pottery and restaurant nights. The bags tournament will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and the free movie event will be Saturday, March 14.
The PTO raises money for Cottage Grove elementary school students, teachers, and events including assemblies and special events. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the PTO’s annual budget.
Visit the PTO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CottageGrovePTO/ or website (www.mononagrove.org/faculty/cg_pto) for a full calendar of events.
