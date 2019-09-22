After falling to Milton the previous week, the Monona Grove High School football team was hoping to turn things around at Watertown in a Friday, Sept. 20, Badger South Conference game.
The Goslings, trying to recover from a loss the previous week to Monroe, had quarterback Ethan Pauly and running back Dylan Sippel combine for 261 yards rushing as the Silver Eagles dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Badger South Conference after a 28-16 loss.
It marks the first time since 2007 that Monona Grove has lost four games in the regular season. That year, the team lost its first four but rallied to win three in a row against McFarland, Oregon and Stoughton. MG lost to Madison Edgewood, beat Monroe but fell to Waunakee to end the season with a record of 4-6.
Pauly, who completed 15-of-28 passes for 165 yards, put the Goslings on top at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter on a 21-yard throw to Cade Oiler. The Watertown lead increased to 14-0 three minutes into the second quarter as Pauly connected with Daniel DeNault on a 23-yard pass.
The Silver Eagles fought back seconds later as Brady Killerlain broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run. Cuinn Larsh’s extra point reduced the Goslings lead to 14-7.
But Watertown earned those points back with less than two minutes left in the half when Pauly ran 8 yards into the end zone for a 21-7 advantage.
Killerlain kept MG in the game at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter after he gathered in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Camron Behnke. Larsh’s extra point put the Silver Eagles within seven points.
But Watertown regained its two-touchdown lead with six minutes left in regulation as Pauly found Sippel on a 4-yard pass to make the score 28-14. Monona Grove scored two more points on a safety but couldn’t get closer.
Killerlain led the Silver Eagles offense with 110 yards rushing in 11 carries, and two receptions for 32 yards. Behnke completed 10-of-25 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown with one interception and ran with the ball 14 times for 46 yards. Sophomore Fabian Jackson had nine carries for 39 yards. Henry Walsh led Silver Eagles receivers with five catches for 68 yards.
On defense, Tyler Dahlhauser led MG with 10 total tackles, Grant Dahlhauser had nine, and Mitch Hunter had eight. Tucker Merrill and Killerlain both had an interception to go along with five tackles.
The Silver Eagles return to action Friday, Sept. 27, with another Badger South battle against Madison Edgewood with kickoff at Breese Stevens Field scheduled for 7 p.m. The Crusaders are winless in five games, four by shutout. Edgewood scored its only points of the season in a 19-13 loss to Sauk Prairie on Aug. 30. Monona Grove has not lost to the Crusaders in 12 years.
