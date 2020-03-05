To the editor,
As the former mayor of Monona, I know our city needs effective leaders. That is why I endorse Chris Henderson for Monona City Council on April 7.
Chris has spent his career in the private sector and will add a needed fresh perspective to the city council. I support his top priorities to economically revitalize West Broadway and Monona Drive and to finalize a new public safety building for our police, EMS and fire departments.
Chris has been very active in the community through serving on the Clean Lakes Alliance board and coaching youth hockey for the Madison Patriots. He is also the former board chair of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society. Chris will bring these same qualities of leadership and service to the city council.
Robb Kahl
Monona
