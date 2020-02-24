To the editor,
I now oft think of one of three popular Milwaukee socialist mayors of yore, Frank Zeidler (1948-60), a virulent anti-Communist, who presided over an extended period of Beer City’s glory years of growth and prosperity. Of whom I have fond knowledge, gleaned in small part from albeit vague, personal memories, and more so from my Republican parents, who were quite supportive of his leadership.
He was a true, Christian gent – a practicing Lutheran, who would put many of today’s putative “Christian” leaders to shame! You know: those who would purport to care about “the least amongst us.” Not to mention our relatively well-off, working-class citizenry: say, our factory workers and public servants. And, yes, he cared for our affluent citizens, as well.
Zeidler was a man who sought to promote world peace and who championed American workers’ rights – including on-the-job safety, daily work-hour limitations and equitable compensation – and he valued the widespread influence by an extensive swath of adult Americans on the formulation and carrying out of public policy practices.
By the way, I now also think of how socialism, and socialists, are portrayed today on some media outlets, not to mention Fox News by name. Socialists – don’t you know? – are Communists, who hate rich people, and God, certainly.
As simple, and as simple-minded, as that.
Oh, well, thar’s votes in them thar hills. And may God bless this and that.
Amen.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
