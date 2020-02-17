The Monona Grove High School boys hockey team made its annual trip to the Hodag Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 14-15 and ended up winless in two games.
The Silver Eagles recovered from a two-goal deficit in the third period but lost to West Salem 5-4 at the South Wood County Recreation Center. MG trailed 3-1 entering the final period, but seniors Keaton Straka and Brandon Churches scored goals in the first 3:27 to tie the game.
The Panthers regained the lead at 4:53, but MG came up with the equalizer from senior Sebastian Karns-Bingham to deadlock the game at 4-4. However, West Salem’s Connor Brown scored the game winner at 9:52, and the Silver Eagles were not able to score again.
West Salem led 2-0 after the first period, and opened a 3-0 lead at 4:35 of the second period before senior Trevor Ogden put the Silver Eagles on the board with 19 seconds left before the second intermission to make the score 3-1.
Shots on goal were even with Monona Grove getting 38 and West Salem, 37. Silver Eagles goalie Andrew Gilbertson saved 32 shots, and the Panthers netminder Sterling Skrede stopped 34 shots.
MG lost its other game at the tournament to Fond du Lac 8-0 as the Cardinals outshot the Silver Eagles 56-11. Fond du Lac scored three goals in both the first and second periods, and twice in the third period to win in a shutout. Gilbertston made 48 saves for MG.
